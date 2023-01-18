2023 AACC Awards of Excellence finalists

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) has announced the finalists for its 2023 Awards of Excellence, which underscore the association’s priorities and brings national visibility to promising practices among its member colleges.
Winners will be announced at the Awards of Excellence Gala on April 3 during the AACC Annual April 1-4 in Denver.
This year’s Awards of Excellence categories and finalists are:
Advancing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
- Broward College (Florida)
- Community College of Baltimore County (Maryland)
- Mercer County Community College (New Jersey)
- Mott Community College (Michigan)
Community College Safety, Emergency Preparedness and Leadership
- Community College of Baltimore County (Maryland)
- Elgin Community College (Illinois)
Faculty Innovation
- Kim Grewe and Caryn Sever, Instructional Designers, Northern Virginia Community College
- Craig Murray, Associate Professor, Engineering; Chair, Engineering and Technology, Howard Community College (Maryland)
- Yuri Villanueva, Associate Professor, Broward College (Florida)
Outstanding College/Corporate Partnership
- Broward College and Bank of America (Florida)
- Clark State College and The Abilities Connection (Ohio)
- Front Range Community College and the City of Highland Village (Texas)
- Mercer County Community College and Infinity Flight Group (New Jersey)
- Wayne Community College and Smithfield Foods (North Carolina)
Student Success
- Delgado Community College (Louisiana)
- Northern Virginia Community College
- Sinclair Community College (Ohio)
- Tallahassee Community College (Florida)
- Westchester Community College (New York)
- Yavapai College (Arizona)
Rising Star – Manager
- Dawn Birkland, Manager, College Curriculum and Central Scheduling, College of DuPage (Illinois)
- Wanda Brown, Bursar, Mott Community College (Michigan)
- Ana Nanney, Executive Director of Enrollment, L.E. Fletcher Technical Community College (Louisiana)
- Luke Stobel, Executive Director of Student Success, Western Nebraska Community College
Rising Star – Executive
- Marcus Matthews, Assistant Vice President, Workforce and Economic Development, Mott Community College (Michigan)
- Mark McLean, Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance, L.E. Fletcher Technical Community College (Louisiana)
- Shauna Nischik, Vice President, Strategy, Lakeshore Technical College (Wisconsin)
- Minah Woo, Vice President of Workforce, Innovation and Strategic Partnership, Howard Community College (Maryland)
Faculty of the Year
- Susan DePhilippis, Atlantic Cape Community College (New Jersey)
- Raul Gutierrez, Holyoke Community College (Massachusetts)
- Amy Powers, Waubonsee Community College (Illinois)
- Wanda Tucker, Rio Salado College (Arizona)
Trustee of the Year
- Amy Barker, Sinclair Community College (Ohio)
- Robert Gilbert, Holyoke Community College (Massachusetts)
- Deborah McCasland, Yavapai College (Arizona)
CEO of the Year
- Chad Brown, President, Zane State College (Ohio)
- Dorey Diab, President, North Central State College (Ohio)
- Ryan McCall, President, Marion Technical College (Ohio)
- Lisa Rhine, President, Yavapai College (Arizona)
- Beverly Walker-Griffea, President, Mott Community College (Michigan)