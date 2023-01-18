2023 AACC Awards of Excellence finalists

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) has announced the finalists for its 2023 Awards of Excellence, which underscore the association’s priorities and brings national visibility to promising practices among its member colleges.

Winners will be announced at the Awards of Excellence Gala on April 3 during the AACC Annual April 1-4 in Denver.

This year’s Awards of Excellence categories and finalists are:

Advancing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Community College Safety, Emergency Preparedness and Leadership

Faculty Innovation

Kim Grewe and Caryn Sever , Instructional Designers, Northern Virginia Community College

, Instructional Designers, Northern Virginia Community College Craig Murray , Associate Professor, Engineering; Chair, Engineering and Technology, Howard Community College (Maryland)

, Associate Professor, Engineering; Chair, Engineering and Technology, Howard Community College (Maryland) Yuri Villanueva, Associate Professor, Broward College (Florida)

Outstanding College/Corporate Partnership

Student Success

Rising Star – Manager

Rising Star – Executive

Faculty of the Year

Trustee of the Year

CEO of the Year