With the help of a $200,000 grant, Gateway Technical College has hired a third-party vendor to try to contact at least some of the 23,000 former students who left the Wisconsin school in the past 20 years without earning either a one-year technical diploma or a two-year associate degree.
The Cedar Rapids-based college will move a majority of its Iowa City operations to the Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa in Coralville starting this fall.
CCV is expanding its free tuition program for Vermonters. More families in the state will be able to take advantage of the program to get an associate degree.
The Kansas college has opened its much-anticipated outdoor barbecue pavilion, with plans starting in 2016 when the Jack and Glenna Wylie Foundation donated $1 million to build the pavilion and name the college’s Hospitality and Culinary Academy after the late businessman and philanthropist.
The Pennsylvania college expands its collection of historical local items at its performing arts center with a rare, glass-windowed dairy wagon on lease from local philanthropist Gene Epstein.