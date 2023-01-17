Headlines

Have some Gateway credits but no diploma? GTC could be calling
WGTD

With the help of a $200,000 grant, Gateway Technical College has hired a third-party vendor to try to contact at least some of the 23,000 former students who left the Wisconsin school in the past 20 years without earning either a one-year technical diploma or a two-year associate degree.

Kirkwood Community College to sell Iowa City campus, shift operations to Coralville
Iowa City Press-Citizen

The Cedar Rapids-based college will move a majority of its Iowa City operations to the Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa in Coralville starting this fall.

Community College of Vermont expands free tuition program to more residents
mynbc5.com

CCV is expanding its free tuition program for Vermonters. More families in the state will be able to take advantage of the program to get an associate degree.

Barbecue classes coming to Johnson County Community College
fox4kc.com

The Kansas college has opened its much-anticipated outdoor barbecue pavilion, with plans starting in 2016 when the Jack and Glenna Wylie Foundation donated $1 million to build the pavilion and name the college’s Hospitality and Culinary Academy after the late businessman and philanthropist.

Saving a part of Bucks County’s agricultural history: Milk wagon finds home at community college
Bucks County Courier Times

The Pennsylvania college expands its collection of historical local items at its performing arts center with a rare, glass-windowed dairy wagon on lease from local philanthropist Gene Epstein.

