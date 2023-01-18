AACC news & notes

Upcoming events

Register for AACC Annual

AACC Annual provides an opportunity for community college professionals to network and learn. The 2023 meeting will take place April 1-4 in Denver. Keynote speakers include former Daily Show host Trevor Noah and disruption strategist Shawn Kanungo. Register now.

College CEOs connect with Peer-to-Peer

AACC’s Peer-to-Peer programming connects community college presidents to talk about topics relevant to them. The next Peer-to-Peer session is scheduled for January 24 at 2 p.m. (ET). The focus will be on how institutions are approaching equitable attainment. Community College of Aurora President Mordecai Ian Brownlee will lead the discussion on Zoom. Register to participate. This session is limited to AACC-member college presidents only.

Program initiatives

Student innovators wanted

AACC, in partnership with the National Science Foundation, invites community college students to participate in the 2023 Community College Innovation Challenge (CCIC). In this national competition, teams of community college students, working with a faculty or administrator mentor, use STEM to innovate solutions to real-world problems. Ten selected teams will receive travel support to attend an Innovation Boot Camp in the Washington, D.C., metro area, and compete for cash awards. Applications are due March 30.

Resources

Report looks at economic value of community colleges

A new AACC report assesses the effect of increased alumni productivity of America’s community colleges on the national economy and the benefits generated by the colleges for students, taxpayers and society.

Opportunities from other organizations

New fellowship expands global education opportunities for students

The Community College Global Affairs Fellowship (CCGAF) is a new paid summer enrichment and mentorship program launched through a partnership between Meridian International Center, Global Community College Transfers and Community Colleges for International Development. The fellowship seeks to expand access to global education opportunities and international affairs careers to community college, transfer and non-traditional students. CCGAF has two primary components: a virtual 1:1 mentorship program and a two-week, in-person summer enrichment program. Apply by March 1.