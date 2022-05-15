Surprise! Roxbury Community College graduates given $1,000 each

Boston Herald

Commencement speaker Robert Hale, Jr. gave each Roxbury Community College graduate a $1,000 surprise cash gift — $500 for them and $500 to give to an organization, family member or supporter.

Commentary: The future I see for Virginia’s community colleges

Richmond Times-Dispatch

Virginia’s Base Adequacy Formula fails to compensate our colleges for students in short-term credential programs and lacks any mechanism to help our colleges start up and sustain costly new training pathways, writes Glenn DuBois, who is retiring as chancellor of the state’s community college system.

The college campus of the future will be hybrid

University Business

Effectively blending online and face-to-face instruction can enhance the quality of degrees for all types of learners while decreasing the cost of attendance.

Newsom reaffirms commitment to annual increases for UC, CSU; imposes annual progress reports

EdSource

The California governor’s budget includes $375 million above what he proposed in January to increase the base of the Student Centered Funding Formula, the formula that determines how the colleges are funded.

Commentary: Community college for families

Daily Item

Community colleges can change an entire family’s trajectory.

