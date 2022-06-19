Newsmakers

New CEOs

Chris Cox has been named president of Shelton State Community College in Alabama. He has served in an interim role as CEO since February.

Previously, Cox was special assistant to the chancellor at the Alabama Community College System (ACCS), a position he held for about a year. Prior to that, he was interim president at Alabama’s Northwest-Shoals Community College, Bevill State Community College and Lurleen B. Wallace Community College. Before moving into the community college sector, Cox was assistant principal at a high school and principal of an elementary school.

“Shelton State’s position in the state and in the academic community keeps the college poised as one of the best foundations for student success and workforce development in Alabama, so the college needs a leader like Chris to continue to strengthen its standing as the community’s community college,” ACCS Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker said in a release.

Danny Long is the sixth president of Enterprise State Community College in Alabama. He has served as acting president of the college since March.

Long has nearly 30 years of K-12 and higher education experience. Prior to his appointment as acting president, Long served as dean of instruction at Enterprise State since 2017 and as vice president since 2020. His collaborative efforts with business and industry helped to develop and implement new instructional programs at the college.

Prior to his work in higher education, Long was a K-12 special education teacher, assistant director career technical education director and assistant principal.

“Danny knows the college, the communities it serves, K-12 and industry, and he knows what it takes to continue our mission of making education available for everyone,” said Jimmy H. Baker, chancellor of the Alabama Community College System.

Christopher D. Spradlin will become the sixth president of Edison State Community College in Ohio, as of January 1, 2023. He is currently the college’s executive vice president and provost, positions he has held since joining Edison State in 2016.

Among his duties at Edison State, Spradlin has led in implementating the Guided Pathways to Success model, the development of new academic programs such as aviation and veterinary technology, and the opening of new campuses in Troy and Eaton. He serves on the American Association of Community Colleges’ Commission on Structured Pathways, and he chairs Ohio’s Competency-based Education Steering Committee.

Prior to Edison State, Spradlin was vice president and dean at Lake Michigan College (Michigan) and Cuyahoga Community College (Ohio). He began his career in higher education in 2002 as an adjunct faculty member at Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne, Indiana, advancing to a full-time faculty and department chair position.

To foster a smooth transition to the presidency, Spradlin will serve as “president designee” from July 1 through December 31. At that time, Edison State President Doreen Larson will transition to an executive advisor role until her retirement on June 30, 2023.

Stephen W. White will serve as campus president and chief academic officer for St. Louis Community College‘s (STLCC) Wildwood campus, effective July 1. He is currently at the college’s Florissant Valley campus, where he served for nine years as dean of science, technology, engineering and math.

Previously, White taught science at Ozarks Technical Community College (Missouri). He began his career as a professional in the field of environmental protection, working in Puerto Rico and Atlanta. White’s experience in STEM education should help STLCC as it embarks on STLCC Transformed, a $400 million initiative to modernize facilities and create programs to support the workforce needs of the region, according to the college.

“Given that Wildwood is planning to expand its offerings in health sciences and STEM by constructing two new buildings in the coming years, I believe Dr. Stephen White is the perfect choice to serve as the next campus president and chief academic officer,” Andrew Langrehr, STLCC’s vice chancellor for academic affairs, said in a release.

Interim CEO

Susan Deer will become “officer in charge” at Rockland Community College (RCC) on July 1 as the New York college seeks its next president and CEO. Deer has served in a leadership capacity in higher education for more than 35 years and has a long history with RCC having been hired in 2008 as dean of instruction. She has served as provost since 2013 and was given the additional title of executive vice president in 2016.

Kudos

Beverly Walker-Griffea, president of Michigan’s Mott Community College, has been recognized with the Distinguished Alumni Award for 2022 by her alma mater, Texas Woman’s University (TWU). The university’s Distinguished Alumni Award is given to individuals who have attained prominence in their professions or through their accomplishments within their industries, community or public service. Walker-Griffea earned her Ph.D. in child development from TWU in 2004.

Appointments

Kevin Boys, who is retiring June 30 as president of Southern State Community College in Ohio, has received the title of president emeritus of the college. In addition, on July 1 Boys will become executive director of the Community Colleges of Appalachia, an affiliate council of the American Association of Community Colleges. Boys has served on the council’s board since the second year of his presidency in 2011 and most recently as board chair since 2020.

“The collegiality among similarly situated college leaders is truly unique. We share common challenges and share best practices among ourselves to respond with practical solutions. Simply put, we learn a lot from one another,” Boys said in a release.

Katherine Lynch will become officer in charge of academic affairs at Rockland Community College (New York) on July 1. She is currently associate professor of English at the college where she also serves as chair of the nationally recognized Sam Draper Honors Program.

Hannah Rivera has been promoted to chief of staff and board and government relations for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS). She previously served as chief of staff and board liaison. Rivera joined KCTCS in 2014 as manager of government relations.

Greg Rose will become vice president for administration and chief financial officer at Hillsborough Community College in Florida effective August 15. He comes from Westmoreland County Community College (Pennsylvania) where he served as vice president for administrative services.

Arlene Santos-George is the new vice president of academic affairs and workforce development at McHenry County College in Illinois. She comes from the College of Lake County where she served for 21 years, most recently as dean of adult education and the ESL/Perkins administrator.

Tyrone Sharp, director of Houston Community College’s associate degree in nursing program, was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Texas Board of Nursing for a term set to expire on January 31, 2023. The board oversees the practice of professional nursing, examination of students, and standards of professional conduct for license holders. It also prescribes and publishes the minimum requirements and standards for course studies in various nursing degree programs.

At Harper College in Illinois, Michael Bates is the new associate provost of curriculum and instruction, and Travaris Harris is the new associate provost for student success.

Since 2013, Bates has served at the college in various roles, including associate dean of the center for adjunct faculty engagement, associate dean of the Academy for Teaching Excellence, and, most recently, dean of teaching, learning and distance education.

Harris joined Harper in 2002 and has served as student development faculty counselor, dean of student affairs/chief student affairs officer and Title IX co-coordinator, dean of business and social sciences and, most recently, interim associate provost for academics.

Eloy Ortiz Oakley, chancellor of the California Community College System since 2016, will become president and CEO of College Futures Foundation as of August 1. Previously, Oakley was superintendent and president of the Long Beach Community College District, where he helped launch the Long Beach College Promise Program.