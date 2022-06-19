No tuition, fee increases at state’s public community, technical colleges

Williamson Herald

Students will not face a tuition or fee increase at Tennessee’s public community and technical colleges for the upcoming academic year after the Tennessee Board of Regents voted Friday to keep rates stable for the second time in three years.

Commentary: To meet economic demands, Idaho’s community colleges should offer four-year degrees

Idaho Statesman

Given the teacher shortage in Idaho, requiring more than 800 new teachers to fill classroom positions in the fall, why not turn Idaho’s community colleges loose with a bachelor’s degree in teaching that can be offered for less cost that a student would pay at a four-year university and one that could be streamlined to move teachers into the classroom as quickly as possible?

What Calhoun County agencies are doing to address the early child care worker shortage

Battle Creek Inquirer

The Early Childhood Collective of Calhoun County, which includes Kellogg Community College, is working to address the worker shortage, focusing on increasing the size, quality and diversity of the applicant pool needed to fill early childhood education positions in the Battle Creek area on a sustaining basis.

Cleveland Community College to expand sports programs

Shelby Star

When the North Carolina college announced its intention to enter the world of junior collegiate athletics, it did so with a five-year plan to have several teams, including baseball and basketball, operating by 2024.

