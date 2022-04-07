Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki April 7, 2022 Print Editor’s note: Photos from member institutions of the American Association of Community Colleges. The Virginia Community College System (VCCS) celebrates the career of retiring Chancellor Glenn Dubois at its conference this week in Roanoke. During his 21-year tenure, Virginia community colleges awarded more than 665,000 credentials, according to the VCCS. (Photo: VCCS) Rick Bateman, Jr., chancellor of Bossier Parish Community College, chats with Vice President Kamala Harris and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards about the ways the state’s community colleges are preparing a workforce that will benefit from federal investments in broadband expansion. (Photo: Rick Bateman, Jr.) Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) visits Dabby S. Lancaster Community College to chat with students, faculty and staff as the college celebrates its 60th anniversary. (Photo: DSLCC) U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visits Broward College in Florida to get students’ perspectives on education and how to use it to better the classroom experience. (Photo: U.S. Education Department) U.S. Under Secretary James Kvaal (left) last week visited Harry S Truman College, which is part of the City Colleges of Chicago, to kick off national Community College Month. He joined a student-led tour of the college and participated in a roundtable discussion with students about their experiences during the pandemic. (Photo: U.S. Education Department) U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh (far left), Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Oregon) (left of center) and other government leaders tour Portland Community College’s Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center to see how the college is advancing workforce readiness opportunities. (Photo: PCC) A Río Hondo College student (left) greets Rep. Linda Sánchez (D-California) with a hug following a roundtable discussion about student support needs. Sánchez and U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visited the college to talk with students about their experiences regarding housing and food security. (Photo: RHC) Gov. Roy Cooper (center) this week held his fifth roundtable discussion about the state’s Longleaf Commitment community college grants with students and staff at Brunswick Community College. The grants aim to make education more affordable so students can get the skills they need to succeed. (Photo: Office of Gov. Roy Cooper) In Alabama, Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver presents a proclamation to Ashli Wilkins, vice president and dean of institutional services and community development at Wallace Community College, declaring April as Community College Month. (Photo: WCC) Students in Raritan Valley Community College’s commercial energy management technology program engage in manufacturer-specific training that is focused on software and hardware technology-building skills. (Photo: RVCC) More than 150 skilled trades students from North Carolina’s Wake Technical Community College shared their resumes and chatted with 35 area employers looking to hire workers for jobs in HVAC, plumbing, electrical and welding. (Photo: Wake Tech) Forsyth Technical Community College in North Carolina recently graduated its 55th class of electrical lineworkers. Every single student graduated with a job. (Photo: Forsyth Tech)