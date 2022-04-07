Ohio Technical College giving assistance to first responders who made sacrifices over the past two years

Cleveland.com

Ohio Technical College is offering scholarships and other tuition assistance to first responders in northeast Ohio. The college is reaching out to fire department personnel, EMS workers and nurses who might be interested in a career change post-pandemic.

Michigan universities see decline in enrollment; numbers increase at community colleges

Fox 17

Grand Rapids Community College had a 4.4% increase from Fall 2020 to Fall 2021. Kalamazoo Valley Community College saw a whopping 49.6% increase in enrollment from 2020 to 2021.

Community college enrollment lowest in decades

WTVF

Enrollment at Tennessee community colleges is the lowest it’s been since 2001, according to state data.

After the pandemic disrupted their high school educations, students are arriving at college unprepared

Hechinger Report

Students coming out of high school over the next several years will need an unprecedented level of academic support.

Danville Community College, Tyson Foods team up to provide industrial maintenance jobs

WFXR

In order to help students find highly-skilled work at Tyson Foods’ new fully-cooked poultry facility in the River City, Danville Community College plans to offer a new maintenance technology training program.

Tuition won’t increase for South Dakota’s technical college students next year

Sioux Falls Argus Leader

The state board of technical education decided not to increase tuition for the next school year.