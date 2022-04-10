Should colleges help students pay for basic living costs?

Marketplace

When Heather Griner was a counselor at the Community College in Baltimore County, she realized students’ needs went beyond academics and interpersonal problems. So, the Maryland college started helping students with rent, electric bills, health care, bus rides and food.

The pandemic hurt enrollment at community colleges like Delgado. But in-class learning is turning things around.

NOLA.com

Jada Castille wanted to pursue a cosmetology degree from Delgado Community College last spring, but decided to wait because too many of the courses were being taught online.

Commentary: How colleges can support students transferring to 4-year programs

Degree Choices blog

Based on the Missouri college’s experience over the last four years redesigning its systems to better support students, Ozarks Technical Community College Chancellor Hal Higdon says there are four important steps to ensure transfer student success.

Minnesota House Democrats propose free community college for state residents

Star Tribune

Minnesota House Democrats want to use a slice of the state’s $9.3 billion budget surplus to make community college free for thousands of students.

Free college is now a reality in nearly 30 states

CNBC

While the White House has turned its focus to extending the student loan payment pause, states have been quietly moving forward with plans to pass legislation of their own to make some college tuition-free.

How a new collaboration is helping us improve how we track good jobs

U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) blog

The partnership will help DOL understand how it — along with other public, private and research organizations — can work together to better measure, analyze and report on job quality.

South Puget Sound Community College offers unique craft beverage degree

King5.com

While some schools offer degrees in brewing or distilling, the Washington college is the only college offering two-year associate degrees in craft brewing, distilling and cider-making.