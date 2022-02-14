Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki February 14, 2022 Print Editor’s note: Recent photos from member colleges of the American Association of Community Colleges. Send your photos to CCDaily. Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-Pennsylvania), who serves on the House Education and Labor Committee, recently Butler County Community College to hear about the college’s plans to expand the BC3@Armstrong facility in downtown Ford City. (Photo: BC3) The Utica Institute Museum at the Utica campus of Hinds Community College will open to the public this week. The museum tells the history of the Utica Institute, founded in 1903 by William Holtzclaw as a place to educate Black citizens. The Utica Institute and then-Hinds Junior College merged in the early 1980s. The Utica campus is still designated as a historically Black college and university. (Photo: Hinds) Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) film students take a break on a filming set. The New Mexico college, in partnership with Santa Fe County, Stagecoach Foundation, Inc., and Santa Fe Film Office, is offering a free training program this spring to become a film and television production assistant. Qualified applicants will get up to 160 hours of paid work experience. (Photo: SFCC) At Wallace State Community College (Alabama), diesel technology student Lucie Moore works on an engine. The program is working to attract more women into the program and open doors to a successful career in a field normally associated with men. It will host a virtual meet-and-greet next month. (Photo: Wallace State) Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month highlighted Grand Rapids Community College student Jodi Holland during her state of the state address. Holland, 59, is using the Michigan Reconnect program to attend GRCC with a goal of becoming a professional baker. (Photo: GRCC) Itawamba Community College adult education transition specialist Angeelas Shannon completes the registration paperwork for a student enrolling in the Mississippi college’s new adult education class at the Regional Rehabilitation Center in Tupelo, an innovative partnership between the two entities. (Photo: C.J. Adams) In Georgia, Athens Technical College student Thomas Dickerson touts his “homework” — modernizing a 1967 Ford Shelby GT350 Mustang. Dickerson appeared last month on the 2021 SEMA Battle of the Builders episode on the History Channel. He was one of the three invitees to participate in the Specialty Equipment Manufacturers Association (SEMA) competition in Las Vegas in November. (Photos: ATC) Gary Beasley (left), laser and photonics lead instructor at North Carolina’s Central Carolina Community College, shows off a laser to Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina executives at the college’s Harnett Main Campus. Health insurance executives this month met with community leaders to analyze challenges facing the local workforce and consider how healthcare providers might help prepare people for high-skilled, high-demand jobs that can improve the entire community. (Photo: CCCC)