Alabama Community Colleges will offer rapid job training for high-demand industries

AL.com

The Alabama Community College System is launching an Innovation Center to begin rapidly training Alabamians for jobs in high-demand industries.

PCC becomes first Colorado school to offer Intel artificial intelligence program

Pueblo Chieftain

Pueblo Community College will be the first school in Colorado to offer the AI for Workforce program, which includes more than 225 hours of artificial intelligence-related courses.

South Carolina ed department announces $11.5M plan for scholarships, technical college programs

WPDE

A three-year, $11.5 million partnership between the South Carolina Technical College Systems and the South Carolina Department of Education will provide scholarships to high-demand technical college programs, adult education programs and grow and expand technical education programs and careers that were halted due to Covid.