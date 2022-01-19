California college students can get $10,000 for community service under new program

Sacramento Bee

The California College Corps will give students who do 450 hours of service work in a year $10,000.

PCC wants to enroll more students, but hot labor market is creating competition

Tuscon.com

Bypassing college for the booming labor market is one reason community college leaders are citing to explain the dramatic enrollment declines two-year colleges like Pima Community College are facing nationwide.

Oregon scholarship for community college disproportionately going to wealthier students

Salem Reporter

The Oregon Promise grant is supposed to help high school seniors with the costs of community college, but 80% of the money is going to students with the least need.

Commentary: The housing crisis for community college students is out of control

New America (blog)

For many college students, it’s more expensive to afford housing than tuition – a reality that the discussion regarding “free” college frequently fails to address.

Community colleges making in-person decisions

Portland Press Herald

In light of the post-holiday surge of Covid infections in Maine, the presidents of the state’s seven community colleges are deciding locally whether to delay the start of in-person classes for the spring semester.



