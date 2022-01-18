Augusta Technical College, University Hospital announce partnership

WFXG

Georgia’s Augusta Technical College and University Healthcare System have announced a partnership to open a health science campus at one of the hospital’s locations. The goal is to help increase the local medical workforce.

Midwestern community colleges work to lure, and keep, students struggling with poverty

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

College counselors and administrators worry that insecurity around basic needs is fueling a decline in community college enrollment, a decade-long trend in Minnesota and across the country that has accelerated during the pandemic.

Kalamazoo Valley Community College to offer cannabis workforce training programs

WWMT

The growing cannabis industry in Michigan has forced a need for some workers.

