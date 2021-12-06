California community colleges struggle to eliminate remedial math, English classes

Palm Springs Desert Sun

Two years after California implemented a law requiring that community colleges “maximize” the chances that new students complete math and English coursework that can be transferred to a four-year university within their first year, no community college in the state is in compliance, a new study has found.

In West Virginia, leaders mull new models for higher education funding

Journal-News

The state’s Higher Education Policy Commission is creating two performance-based funding formulas for distributing more than $400 million in tax dollars annually from the general revenue budget to the state’s 10 four-year colleges and universities and nine community and technical colleges based on Tennessee’s program.

Illinois’ community colleges trying to help students’ mental health

WJBC

It’s the right time for higher education to meet students’ needs for mental health, and the Illinois Community College Board has heard how technology is helping.