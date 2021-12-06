Kirkwood Community College using ‘GAP’ program to recruit healthcare workers

KCRG

More federal funding to Kirkwood Community College’s GAP program is helping the college fill the need for healthcare workers. The program offers scholarships to low income students for non-credit programs. That includes healthcare occupations like CNA and phlebotomy.

Editorial: Community colleges are part of the nursing shortage solution

Record-Eagle

It’s time to open the door to other institutions that might be better positioned to fill the systemic gaps.

Fake students potentially stealing millions from financial aid

KCAL

While teaching her criminal justice class at Pierce College, Kim Rich noticed something a bit off with some of her students.

Students, faculty rally to keep the ‘community’ in community colleges

WTNH

A crowd this weekend gathered outside the Connecticut governor’s residence to protest a proposal to consolidate the state’s 12 community colleges into a single institution with 12 branches.

ULM, Louisiana community colleges agree to ease transfers to ULM nursing program

News-Star

The University of Louisiana Monroe and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System have entered into a new agreement that could improve the education and training of nurses in Louisiana.