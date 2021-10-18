Heartland Community College to establish apprentice program to train candy workers

WGLT

After a $75 million candy plant expansion goes into operation in Bloomington, Illinois, Heartland Community College will start a program to train workers for Ferrero North America.

From Minnesota to Montana, technical colleges are training students to serve agriculture

AgWeek

Agricultural programs at technical colleges in Minnesota and Montana are striving to get students into the workforce to fill a myriad of jobs available on the farm and in the industry.