AACC news & notes

Upcoming events

Answer the call for proposals

AACC has opened the call for proposals for AACC Annual (previously called the AACC Annual Convention). Get details on the proposal tracks and submit pitches by December 1. All attendees must be fully vaccinated to attend the annual meeting.

Learn about the Good Jobs Challenge

AACC will host a free webinar on October 21 at 2:00 p.m. (ET) on the U.S. Commerce Department’s new Good Jobs Challenge, which focuses on building and developing skills-training partnerships to help underserved populations and areas. Officials from Commerce’s Economic Development Administration will discuss the $500 million initiative, which is funded through the American Rescue Plan, and how to apply for grants. Register now.

Register for pathways workshops

AACC is hosting a virtual workshop series for colleges committed to guided pathways reforms aimed at improving outcomes and equity for all students. The next workshop is November 11.

Submit award nominations

The AACC Awards of Excellence and Dale P. Parnell Faculty Distinction applications are now being accepted. Do you have a program, or person that has made or continues to make a difference in the lives of students? Submit an application. The deadline for submissions is December 1. The nomination period also is open for the Outstanding Alumni Awards until October 22.

Resources

Spotlight your college

Community College Spotlight features AACC-member colleges on the association’s website. Shed some light on your college!

Read the latest Community College Journal

The October/November issue of Community College Journal is now online. Read about how community colleges are spending HEERF dollars to help students, managing student housing and more.

View the AACC Membership Directory

The digital edition of the 2021-2022 AACC Membership Directory is available. AACC members can log-in to view it. Members also can submit directory updates online.

Opportunities from other organizations

Scholarship opportunity for students

The Jack Kent Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship is now open. This scholarship is awarded to community college students seeking to complete their bachelor’s degrees at four-year colleges or universities. Deadline to apply: January 10.

Submit proposals for IDEAS Incubator Workshops

The U.S. Department of State’s IDEAS (Increase and Diversity Education Abroad for U.S. Students) Program invites U.S. colleges and universities to submit proposals to design and host in-person or virtual IDEAS Incubator Workshops between March 2022 and May 2023. The goal of the workshops is to provide faculty and administrators at U.S. colleges and universities with best practices and resources to address challenges and opportunities as American student mobility resumes and study abroad programming is rebuilt and adapted. Interested institutions should review the request for proposals and email proposals to IDEAS@worldlearning.org by October 24.