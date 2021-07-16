Funding roundup

The Marvelous Marvin Hagler Memorial Scholarship fund at Massasoit Community College received a knock-out donation. Mae Lang, mother of the late boxer Marvelous Marvin Hagler, presented a $10,700 check to the Massachusetts college to support the fund.

Proceeds from the sale of programs and t-shirts at Hagler’s memorial service in May funded the donation.

Hagler, the undisputed middleweight boxing champion from 1980-1987, served as a Massasoit trustee from 1986 to 1991. He was an avid supporter of Massasoit students through his scholarship fund, which was established in 1996. Lang and Hagler’s brother, Robert Sims, both took classes at Massasoit, and Hagler was a frequent guest at commencement.

“Supporting Massasoit students was something he always did,” Lang said. “I wanted to keep it going. I know he’d appreciate it.”

Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin

Compeer Financial, through its Agriculture and Rural Initiative, has granted at total of $825,000 to 14 community and technical colleges in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“Because Compeer clients often list workforce development among their highest concerns, our board agreed that vocational agriculture education should be a high priority for the fund,” Compeer Financial Director Roger Newell said. “Our partners in higher education provide opportunities for young adults in rural communities every day, and we hope this support will enhance those training programs to prepare them for a successful future in agriculture.”

Among the grantees was Highland Community College in Illinois, which will use its $50,000 grant to purchase a John Deere 5000 Series utility tractor for the precision agronomy program. The grant also will fund two scholarships for agriculture students each year for the next five years.

Wisconsin’s Chippewa Valley Technical College also will purchase a tractor with its $75,000 grant, as well as invest in its farm business and production management programs and work to expand training for diverse populations.

At Ridgewater College in Minnesota, the $75,000 grant will help with the purchase of a precision ag trailer. The college also will use funds to implement a meat-cutting certificate program.

Compeer Financial has committed $1.9 million in grants and scholarships over the next five years with the goal of further developing agriculture’s workforce. This was the first of three rounds of grants being presented.

New Jersey

Atlantic Cape Community College (Atlantic Cape) has won the New Jersey Offshore Wind Safety Training Challenge. Atlantic Cape will receive $3 million to establish an industry-recognized Global Wind Organization (GWO) safety training program and facility to prepare New Jersey workers for jobs in the state’s growing offshore wind industry.

The Offshore Wind Safety Training Challenge is a step in achieving Gov. Phil Murphy’s goal of generating 7.5 GW of offshore wind power by 2035 and positioning New Jersey as a hub for the American offshore wind industry.

“Offshore wind is an exciting industry that will open doors for thousands of New Jerseyans, and we are thrilled to play a part in preparing students and workers to participate in this exciting new industry at our Worthington Atlantic City Campus,” Atlantic Cape President Barbara Gaba said.

North Carolina

Central Carolina Community College (CCCC) has been awarded a nearly $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to sustain and expand the YouthBuild program.

YouthBuild helps those ages 16-24 who left high school before graduating. The goal is to educate, empower and employ individuals. Participants can complete their GED while earning an industry-recognized credential in construction, culinary or nursing. They also benefit from a partnership with Habitat for Humanity, seeing the immediate results of hard work by participating in the construction of low-income housing within their own community.

The program also provides support services, including counseling, leadership training, funding for transportation and child care, stipends, and one year of follow-up support after being connected to either a college degree program or immediate gainful employment.

James Thomas (left) is assistant director and Lindsay Tipton (right) is director of the YouthBuild program at Central Carolina Community College. (Photo: CCCC)

Ohio

With a grant of nearly $3.2 million, Clark State College will develop new technician training and pathways. The work will be part of a $13 million initiative by ARCTOS Technology Solutions to implement smart manufacturing technologies and training for Ohio colleges and local businesses.

“Clark State has been at the forefront of manufacturing training and education, and this grant presents a unique opportunity for collaboration and workforce development in the state of Ohio,” Clark State President Jo Alice Blondin said.

With the funding, Clark State will establish laser materials processing / photonics educational capabilities to train more technicians at the community college level. There also are plans for a shared campus training model between Clark State, high schools and technical centers to introduce students early to technical training and careers.

ARCTOS, a global aerospace and defense company, was awarded a $13 million Task Order by the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) to introduce Smart Manufacturing technologies to the curriculum at Ohio community colleges.