Higher education post-Covid-19

The Dallas Morning News

A look at the future of higher ed includes an expanded role for community colleges and an increased reliance on online learning.

All higher ed institutions in Rhode Island will require Covid-19 vaccinations

Newport Buzz

Rhode Island is the first state in the U.S. to require Covid-19 vaccinations at all institutions of higher education, including public and private organizations, for students returning to campus this fall.

8 reasons this coming year could be the hardest yet for higher ed

Forbes

Despite the generally optimistic outlook relative to a receding pandemic, there are many reasons why this coming year might be harder on higher ed than the past year.



Fayetteville area schools work together to ensure students get their bachelor’s degree

The Fayetteville Observer

Five North Carolina community colleges in the Fayetteville area are partnering with universities to give students a pathway to a bachelor’s degree.



Virginia governor visits Danville Community College to promote G3 program

WSET

Gov. Ralph Northam highlighted G3, which stands for ‘Get skilled, Get a job and Get ahead.’ The initiative helps cover tuition and fees for college students.