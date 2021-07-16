Plans for free pre-K and community college could provide a ‘ladder into the middle class’

New York Times

Included in the list of programs Democrats agreed this week to include in their $3.5 trillion budget blueprint is President Biden’s proposal to offer tuition-free community college to every young adult.

Opinion: Community college is the smart choice

Wall Street Journal

Community college is the hidden, affordable gem of America’s postsecondary educational system, says Aaron Rasmussen, a co-founder of MasterClass and CEO and founder of Outlier.org.

Wisconsin college to host sign-up events for Promise 2 Finish scholarships

Racine County Eye

Through its Promise 2 Finish program, Gateway Technical College helps students who have stopped out return to college earn a college degree.