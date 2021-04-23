e-Headlines

Community college presidents: Job training enhanced if education construction process streamlined

Yellowhammer

Two Alabama community college presidents say critical workforce development programs will be enhanced if a proposal before the state Senate to streamline the education construction process is approved.

Commentary: Support needed for college and career exploration

Daily Nonpareil

Iowa’s College and Career Transitional Counselors model of shared positions between high schools and community colleges has demonstrated success on a limited scale at increasing the number of Iowa high school graduates pursuing and succeeding in education and training beyond high school.

In Nebraska, proposed property tax cap stalls amid fierce resistance

Associated Press

A proposal to cap Nebraska property tax increases at 3% stalled in the legislature amid fierce opposition from allies of local governments, who cast it as an attack on local control. The measure would have applied to school districts, counties, community colleges and other local governments that collect property taxes.