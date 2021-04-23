Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki April 23, 2021 Print Recently submitted photos from college members of the American Association of Community Colleges. Walter Bumphus, president and CEO of the American Association of Community Colleges, remotely interviews Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who attended Butte College in California. You can see the interview during the upcoming AACC Digital conference, which begins May 6. Register today. (Photo: Angel Royal) Bill Seymour (left), president of Cleveland State Community College, gives Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tennessee) a tour of the college’s new Health and Science Center. (Photo: CSCC) Alamo Colleges Chancellor Mike Flores spoke this month at the opening of the University Health Covid-19 vaccination clinic at Alamo Colleges – St. Philip’s College. (Photo: Alamo Colleges) Volunteer State Community College named the pedestrian walkway connecting its humanities building to the Wood Campus Center in honor of Patty Powell, who served at the Tennessee college for more than 30 years, retiring in 2016. (Photo: Volunteer State) Brandon Yang, an Army veteran, is one of three individuals participating in a Pfizer apprenticeship program through Central Carolina Community College in North Carolina. (Photo: CCCC) Indian River State College in Florida this week will again host the National Junior College Athletic Association’s National Swimming and Diving Championships for men and women. (Photo: IRSC) Río Hondo College biotech professor Robert Bethel stands next to a fermenter, used in the final stages of beer brewing, during a fermentation technology class designed to train the next generation of professional microbrewers in California. (Photo: RHC) The Tucson Street Rod Association on April 24 held its annual Rodders Days Car Show at the Pima Community College Downtown Campus, marking Pima’s first major on-campus public event since March 2020. (Photo: PCC) Randolph Community College (RCC) President Robert S. Shackleford, Jr., (right) and University of Mount Olive President H. Edward Croom sign an agreement to make it easier for RCC students to not only seamlessly transfer to Mount Olive to earn a bachelor of science degree in multiple agricultural disciplines, but also to earn a degree in other programs offered by the university without leaving the county. (Photo: RCC) Kenneth Frisbie, Jr., age 90, will be among the more than 3,000 graduates who will participate later this week in Tallahassee Community College’s spring virtual commencement celebration. He began his second associate degree at TCC in the paralegal/legal studies program in 2011. Frisbie’s great-granddaughter, Carra Whaley, is currently enrolled at the college. (Photo: TCC)