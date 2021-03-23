Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki March 23, 2021 Print Recently submitted photos from college members of the American Association of Community Colleges. Chris Reber, president of Hudson County Community College (New Jersey), leads students, staff and local government leaders on a tour of the college’s renovated student center, which was completed last March prior to the pandemic shutdown. (Photo: HCCC) Gadsden State Community College President Kathy Murphy (left) spoke to members of the Gadsden City Council during a recent tour of the college’s Valley Street Campus. (Photo: Gadsden State) Sarah Archie is among eight students at Hinds Community College (Mississippi) in its inaugural extended reality, or XR, class. They are learning about virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality and will create 3D models of an array of items and add texture and animation as they go. (Photo: Hinds) MiraCosta College’s craft brewing program has been recognized as the only community college certificate program of its kind in California meeting the standards set by the Master Brewers Association of the Americas (MBAA). It was just one of two MBAA-approved programs in the state (the other is at University of California, Davis) and one of just 14 in the nation. (Photo: MiraCosta) The Integrated Design Lab at Northwest Arkansa Community College this month hosted its second Family Maker Night – Welcome to the Porch event, allowing families to come together (while socially distancing and wearing a mask) to create wooden porch signs using materials prepared with tools from the lab. (Photo: NWACC) Grand Rapids Community College’s Phyllis Fratzke Early Childhood Learning Laboratory has again received recognition as one of the top programs in the nation. The National Association for the Education of Young Children recently renewed the program’s accreditation, a recognition that less than 10% of all childcare centers, preschools and kindergartens achieve. (GRCC) In Tennessee, Pellissippi State Community College’s Bill Haslam Center for Math and Science is on track to open in August. (Photo: Pellissippi State) In North Carolina, more than 50 Wake Technical Community College students are the first to be hired as apprentices through the WakeWorks Apprenticeship program. Representatives from local hiring companies came to campus to sign their new apprentices in a special ceremony. (Photo: Wake Tech) College of DuPage (COD) anthropology adjunct faculty member Dale Simpson, Jr., joins current and former COD students to explore artifacts from the Warrenville Historical Society in Illinois. The research, part of a years-long partnership with the organization, has uncovered evidence that the area has been inhabited for 8,000 to 10,000 years. (Photo: COD)