Funding roundup

Bunker Hill, Massasoit, Middlesex and North Shore community colleges will share $426,656 in grants from the Boston Foundation (TBF). The funding will help to expand and strengthen Massachusetts’ paid internship offerings for students in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.

Middlesex Community College will receive $112,966 to develop and implement the Northeast Regional Internship program.

“We have been given the gift of time to dig deep into research with our industry partners in order to best design an intentional program that will open pathways for our underserved students,” said Rebecca Newell, associate dean of student affairs. “We aim to work closely with employers and our colleagues at neighboring community colleges to support the growth of an inclusive culture of experiential learning and build upon a diverse talent pipeline for the Northeast region.”

The college use the funds to hire a program coordinator to oversee the program research and design.

Research by the Boston Foundation in 2019 showed that a majority of paid internships in the state went to four-year college students, limiting opportunities for community college students to get the career experience and income needed to support themselves during their studies.



The programs designed by the four community colleges will take different approaches, but “they highlight a number of critical elements: they recognize the importance of paid internships, the need for adequate staff and student supports, the necessity of true employer partnerships, and an intentional focus on equity,” said TBF President and CEO Paul Grogan.

Illinois

Heartland Community College students will benefit from a $10,000 donation from Brandt Industries USA Ltd. The funding will assist with scholarships and student support.

During the 2020 holiday season, Brandt asked employees to choose a local non-profit where the company could make a financial impact with a donation. The company created a five-day, web-based interactive holiday party that culminated in a major philanthropic effort. The Heartland Community College Foundation, along with two other local non-profits, received donations from the Brandt philanthropic fund.

“Meaningful, accessible educational opportunities are key to a thriving workforce and a growing economy,” said Mike Nau, Brandt’s operations manager. “Heartland Community College does a fantastic job of training local women and men to succeed in their career journeys and we’re thrilled to be able to have a part.”

Parkland College plans to expand its nationally ranked precision agriculture program with the help of a $581,377 National Science Foundation (NSF) grant. The grant project will build on the success of two prior NSF projects in precision agriculture and unmanned aircraft systems in developing pathways for K-12 students to earn college credentials while gaining hands-on industry experience.

Indiana

Twenty residents of West Central Indiana will have access to free commercial driver’s license (CDL-A) training soon. The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Ivy Tech Community College a $85,071 Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training (CMVOST) Grant. The grant is intended to increase road safety and reduce crashes involving commercial motor vehicles.

Grant funding will cover 100% of CDL-A training costs, permit and license costs for 20 individuals.

Training will be provided by Ivy Tech Community College, Terre Haute and the Driving Dynamics Center for Transportation Safety program. Students will complete four weeks of full-time training, and 30-40 hours of one-on-one driving instruction at the Terre Haute campus. Ivy Tech also will help graduates find jobs.

Ohio

Zane State College will be able to provide more emergency grants thanks to a $5,000 grant from the United Way of Muskingum, Perry, and Morgan Counties (MPM). The college’s emergency grant program provides small grants to students who face unexpected financial hardships.

United Way has provided funding for the emergency grant program for over three years. This year, United Way has awarded Zane State College a total of $12,000 to assist college students.

United Way presented Zane State College with a $5,000 donation for emergency grants. (Photo: Zane State)

Pennsylvania

The HACC Foundation received grants totaling $109,600 from the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation to provide oral healthcare services to underserved members of the community who currently lack access to dental care.

The foundation will use the funds to renovate and enhance the dental laboratory at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College. For example, the space will change into a dental simulation laboratory to provide students the opportunity to practice on simulators that resemble live patients.

“­­­­­The dental simulation laboratory project was a much-needed enhancement prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, in light of the pandemic, this project has become even more critical as it provides a safe option for students to continue to learn in an environment that mimics a modern dental office,” said HACC President John J. “Ski” Sygielski.

Wisconsin

A $10,000 donation will help Moraine Park Technical College purchase equipment for its emergency medical responder, emergency medical technician, advanced emergency medical technician and paramedic programs. The donation comes from Waupun Memorial Hospital, a member of Agnesian HealthCare.

The college is buying 44 portable emergency medical services jump bags, a learning tool for the students.

“Covid-19 had a significant effect on our hands-on classroom time,” said Drew Novak, a paramedic instructor. “While we’ve done an excellent job at adapting and finding alternatives, these bags allow students to continue their learning and practice skills outside of the classroom.”

The EMS bags are designed around the tools and equipment that are needed in the field and are centered on the Wisconsin and National Curriculum’s scope for EMTs.

“The EMS jump bags will allow students to practice their skills remotely,” Novak said. “Additionally, students can record their progress so we can evaluate and follow their learning.”