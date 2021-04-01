e-Headlines

How Lanier Tech works to meet industry needs, connect students with jobs

Forsyth County News

As Georgia’s workforce ebbs and flows, Lanier Technical College moves with it.

Clean SOIL: New initiative aims to fight litter across Southern Illinois with college students’ help

Southern Illinoisan

Community colleges can play a major role in educating and leading local efforts, according to program organizers.

Board approves MTC student-built house sale at $376K

Mitchell Republic

The 107th house built by Mitchell Technical College students is being sold to a native of Mitchell, South Dakota.