e-Headlines

Dozens of states consider laws banning transgender women from team sports

Spectrum News 1

A proposed law in North Carolina would mean transgender women and girls in public schools, community colleges and universities in the state would not be allowed to play sports on women’s and girls’ teams. lawmakers in more than 30 states have proposed similar measures, including in Texas, Michigan and Florida.

Commentary: Why collaboration is necessary for more and better dual enrollment programs

MediaPlanet

We’re now seeing institutions working together and developing a plan, not just to get students through high school, but to enhance the transition from high school to a community college, writes the leaders of the American Association of Community Colleges and AASA, The School Superintendents Association.

An Oregon bill is looking to allow mergers between community colleges and public universities

Oregon Public Radio

Community colleges and public universities could gain the ability to merge, under a bill Oregon lawmakers are considering. But legislators and higher education officials say the details in what that would look like still need to be ironed out.

Create a streamlined student onboarding experience

EAB blog

Three lessons for community colleges from a “secret shopping” of for-profit schools.

Montana legislature approves Bitterroot Valley Community College District

Ravallli Republic

After years of hard work and lots of hope, the Bitterroot Valley officially is home to a new community college district.