e-Headlines

‘Not just numbers’: Community college students share their struggles to stay enrolled

LAist

College administrators say it’s important to amplify students’ stories to underline to local and state policymakers how the pandemic is making learning gaps worse and leading students to suspend their studies. The goal is to seek funds to help students, whether it’s now or when the economy improves.

Study: Latinos in Florida face growing ‘completion gap’ to earning degree

Public News Service

A recent study finds a high percentage of Latinos entering college are the first in their families to enroll, and in addition to financial pressures, they often feel an obligation to help support their families.

Colorado partners with community colleges to train healthcare apprentices

Arapahoe Pinnacle

Colorado is launching a new partnership with community colleges across the state that will train thousands of new healthcare apprentices to help fight against the spread of Covid-19.

Local community colleges raise money for 90,000 meals for students

San Diego 7

The San Diego and Imperial Counties Community College Association raised enough money in its annual Pack the Pantry food drive to provide more than 90,000 meals for local students facing food insecurity.

Heralded ambient composer Harold Budd dead at 84

Rolling Stone

The musician known for his minimalist works and collaborations with Brian Eno and Cocteau Twins’ Robin Guthrie succumbs to coronavirus complications. His early musical education included a music theory course at a Los Angeles community college.