e-Headlines

Look out, for-profit colleges, here comes the Biden administration

Bloomberg

The new team will likely reinstate restrictions that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos dismantled.

More California community college students are taking transfer-level courses, but critics say colleges must do more

EdSource

Researchers call on colleges to stop offering remedial classes, especially in math.

OCC, 26 other SUNY community colleges to cancel high-risk winter sports for 2020-21

WSYR

Onondaga Community College and 26 other community colleges in the State University of New York System that are members of the National Junior College Athletic Association have cancelled specific, high-risk winter sports for the 2020-21 season.

As John Tyler Community College moves toward name change, Tyler’s descendants grapple with understanding his identity

Richmond Times-Dispatch

Schools across Virginia are ridding themselves of their Confederate-inspired names, and colleges are recognizing the enslaved people who lived on their land and built their campuses.

State college trustees freeze tuition and explore unifying all the system’s schools

VTDigger

The trustees’ vote comes as the system explores much wider and deeper reforms, and grapples with the catastrophic toll the pandemic has had on the system’s finances.