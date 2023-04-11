Newsmakers

CEOs on the move

Kevin Brockbank will serve as chancellor of the Community Colleges of Spokane (CCS), effective May 1. He is currently president of Spokane Community College, a position he has held since 2017. Prior to that, Brockbank was vice provost for strategic partnerships at CCS from 2015 to 2017. Over his career, he also served as dean of applied technologies and professional development at Salt Lake Community College in Utah and interim associate dean and department chair of industrial technology at Missoula College University of Montana. Brockbank also worked for 17 years at Helena College-University of Montana in a number of posts, including executive director of academic and workforce development, department chair of industrial trades and a tenured faculty member in computer technology and office technology.

Amy Diaz will become president of GateWay Community College, which is part of the Maricopa County Community College District, on April 15. She has served in an interim role since January 1, 2021.

Diaz has more than 25 years of experience in higher education, and has held several positions since joining Maricopa in 2016, including vice president of academic affairs at GateWay, as well as acting dean of professional and technical education, and dean of liberal arts and learning support. She previously worked for 22 years at Rock Valley College in Illinois, serving as director of counseling before becoming chief student affairs officer and also holding the titles of associate vice president, dean of students and vice president of student development.

Appointments

Louis Burrell is now acting chief human resources officer at Dallas College in Texas. He previously was chief administrative officer for Healthcare Trust of America, which owned and operated medical office buildings across the U.S.

David Hermann has joined Washington State Community College (Ohio) as its vice president of student affairs. He has served in a variety of leadership roles, including executive director of admissions and high school relations at Lakeshore Technical College in Wisconsin and director of enrollment services at Kankakee Community College in Illinois.

Charnette Hockaday is the new dean of students at Union College of Union County, New Jersey. She comes from the New Jersey Institute of Technology where she was associate dean of students.

Jeff Julian, chief of staff at Harper College in Illinois, was installed as president of the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations at the organization’s recent national conference. He joined the college in 2018, serving as its executive director of communications.

Tal Loos will serve as vice president of economic development at Georgia’s Savannah Technical College. He most recently was the college’s dean of aviation.

Katie Loovis will serve as the first full-time executive director of the North Carolina Community Colleges Foundation, effective June 1. She most recently was vice president of community, economic and workforce development at The Chamber for a Greater Chapel Hill-Carrboro.

Lisa Mahle-Grisez will become associate provost at Sinclair Community College (Ohio), effective May 8. For the last two years, she served at the University of Cincinnati, Clermont College, as associate dean and chief academic officer.

Telly Mamayek has been appointed vice president of advancement at Normandale Community College in Minnesota. She previously was vice president of engagement at Minneapolis Area Realators.

Jeff Wyco has been named dean of the industrial, construction and transportation technologies at Guilford Technical Community College in North Carolina. He comes from Wake Technical Community College (North Carolina), where he was a mechatronics and automation instructor.

At North Shore Community College (NSCC) in Massachusetts, Natalie Aleman is now dean of academic and student development and Walter Stone is its new dean of postsecondary transition programs. Aleman previously was associate director of academic services at New York University. Stone was NSCC’s assistant dean of the STEM and education division.