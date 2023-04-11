Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) chair of the House Education and the Workforce Committee, blasts the U.S. Education Department on its proposed guidelines for third-party servicers, noting that, as written, the new guidance will increase regulatory burdens, stifle innovation, balloon administrative compliance costs and reduce access to education, particularly for nontraditional learners.
A new higher education bill would require Ohio colleges and universities to be more transparent and forthcoming with costs, financial aid, student loan repayment, and alumni income.
The system’s current governance structure — a state board that oversees local boards at all 58 colleges — emerged in response to economic needs following World War II and has remained largely the same ever since.
The nonprofit Atlanta Gas Light Foundation announced a new partnership this week with Gwinnett Technical College and Atlanta Technical College to train natural gas technicians.
In Wisconsin, the Washington County Board on Wednesday is expected to consider whether to recommend “merging” the two institutions together in a way that would effectively shutter UW-Milwaukee Washington County. The vote is purely advisory, with no enforcement mechanism forcing either institution to do anything and a lease between the county and UW System still in place.
Conservative trustees fired a community college president over a mask mandate and events since then look likely to shut the school down. At stake are essential workforce training programs.