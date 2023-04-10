As college costs soar and enrollment falters, there’s an alternative to a pricey four-year degree that’s been largely under the radar, until recently. But Gabriel Quezada, 17, was reluctant to try it.
This spring, Alabama community college system leaders are working on new statewide measures to retain students, including appointment scheduling and a “student success scoring” system, which would help identify students who need help early, rather than waiting until they ask for it.
One of House Speaker Dade Phelan’s priority bills would increase investment in the state’s community colleges by rewarding public junior colleges for student success and efforts to address the state’s workforce needs. The bill has broad support from local business leaders, education advocates and other community college stakeholders.
Wendi Palermo, chief education and training officer for the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, says that one of the best ways to combat the industry shortage is to beef up faculty in programs and universities that educate future healthcare professionals.
Like other community colleges in Washington, Clark College uses the Guided Pathways framework to increase student success. It focuses on closing equity gaps by providing a transparent, structured educational experience for students as they meet their academic requirements.
The Supreme Court hasn’t ruled yet on whether President Joe Biden can move forward with his student debt relief plan. But conservative opponents are already waging a legal fight to stop a potential backup route for Biden to cancel student debt if the court rules against him.
The New Jersey governor’s new executive order will require the Civil Service Commission to spend the next six months identifying positions that currently require college degrees and determining those that can be revised.