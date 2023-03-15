Pell funds won’t be enough to suddenly make college available to everyone. Basic information gaps need to be filled, college support structures need to be built, and departments of correction need to sort out their new role in all of this. Congress assigned them the task of approving new prison education programs.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s fiscal year 2024 budget calls for a $100 million increase in Monetary Award Program grants, from $601 million to $701 million. It’s the largest increase in state history and a 75% increase since he took office in 2019.
A bill filed in the Texas Senate would, in part, prohibit Texas’ higher education institutions from considering diversity, equity and inclusion when hiring new employees.
The program comes at no cost to those who qualify, and for any center to operate, it must also secure a 20% philanthropic match. Colleges can effectively provide that match by “leasing” the space for the program, except at no charge. Thus, they can offer a child-care option to their students that is essentially free to them, and free to the students, too.
Ohio’s Clark State College provides students with both internal and external resources from the Office of Student Support, the Second Harvest Food Bank site on campus, its coat and clothing closet, school supplies, hygiene products, housing resource information, state and federal benefits, childcare, food security, transportation and funding for eligible students.