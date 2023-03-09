AACC statement on the president’s proposed budget

President Biden’s budget proposal showcases his commitment to the nation’s community colleges and the millions of students they serve. By significantly increasing the funding to programs and services aimed directly at supporting community college student success, this budget is a strong indicator of the value that the Biden administration places on community college education.

Of note are the proposed funding allocations for the Department of Education and the Department of Labor that provide resources for community college-specific programs that we have championed. Additional funding for the Department of Education will support much-needed increases to the Pell Grant maximum and $500 million to implement two years of free community college for students enrolled in high-quality programs that lead to an advanced degree or a job. The Department of Labor will see an infusion of funding to increase the capacity of community colleges to provide skills training and education and further expand registered apprenticeships across business sectors.

These investments in the nation’s community colleges will pay dividends in a more-educated citizenry that is able to earn the skills and advanced education needed to fill critical jobs without crushing debt. It will benefit communities, local businesses, and most importantly, students.

We are grateful to President Biden and his administration for their continued support of the work done at community colleges and we stand ready to continue to provide relevant, accessible and affordable educational opportunities to the millions of Americans that attend community colleges.