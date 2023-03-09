Headlines

March 9, 2023

Jaded with education, more Americans are skipping college
Associated Press

Many have turned to hourly jobs or careers that don’t require a degree, while others have been deterred by high tuition and the prospect of student debt.

Community colleges in Massachusetts to drop Covid vaccine mandate after spring semester
WGBH

Since January 2022, the state’s 15 community colleges have mandated students and staffers receive the vaccine if they’re attending classes in person or working on campus. After this spring semester, though, the schools will lift that mandate.

Community, online colleges fill growing need for non-traditional students
Illinois News Connection

According to the American Association of Community Colleges, community college grads dominate certain professional fields, including health and security, and 80% of all law enforcement officers, EMTs, and firefighters.

What does Foxx have planned for the House education committee?
Inside Higher Ed

The longtime Republican congresswoman sees an opportunity to finally reauthorize the Higher Education Act of 1965 in her second stint as leader of the House education committee and is pledging oversight of the Biden administration.

Gov. Whitmer visits Kellogg Community College, discusses low costs for college
WWMT

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited Kellogg Community College this week to discuss her “budget tour” and propose an expansion that will lower costs to attend college in Michigan.

Washington State Community College approved to launch Nursing BSN program
WTAP

The bachelor of science in nursing program is something officials with the Ohio college say they fought for years to secure. With the passing of Senate Bill 135 and the recent approval from the higher learning commission, the community college say it’s ready to go.

