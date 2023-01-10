Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff January 10, 2023    Print

What happened to community college enrollment during the first years of the pandemic? It depends on the students’ age
Mixed Methods Blog (Community College Research Center)

High school dual-enrollment students comprised more than a quarter of community college fall 2021 enrollment in 15 states and at 325 community colleges across the country. High school students accounted for the majority of fall 2021 enrollment at 31 community colleges.

During the pandemic many Americans chose not to go to college, but high schoolers did
NPR

Fewer people in the U.S. are going to college, but through early college programs and dual enrollment, many colleges are seeing a growing number of young people in their classrooms.

Letting go of fear: Cleveland Community College’s apprenticeship program helps students accomplish life goals
EdNC

For first-year apprentice and recent high school graduate Maddox Brown, it was an opportunity to learn about HVAC through a high school dual-enrollment program that prompted him to pursue an apprenticeship in the field.

Commentary: Maine Voices: Free community college comes with upsides and downsides
Portland Press Herald

While more opportunity, more education and more support for underfunded institutions are good things, community colleges and other institutions must prepare for costs and other consequences.

Top Massachusetts lawmakers weigh in on Healey’s housing, community college plans after first meeting text
GBH

The new Massachusetts governor is proposing a program called MassReconnect — modeled by Michigan and Tennessee — which will offer free community college to students older than 25 who do not have a college degree. The state Senate president, meanwhile, wants to make community college free for all students.

Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan faces a Supreme Court decision. Here’s where things stand.
Yahoo! News

The program remains in limbo as the government prepares to defend its legality before the Supreme Court in February.

SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.