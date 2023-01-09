Headlines

By Daily Staff January 9, 2023    Print

How community colleges fit in to the promise of the CHIPS and Science Act
Politico’s Weekly Education

Community colleges, which have long had the missions to support workforce training, have the potential to become the missing link between aligning technology development and talent development.

After almost doubling enrollment in three years, OTC’s ag program seeks funds to expand
Springfield News-Leader

Enrollment in Ozarks Technical Community College’s agriculture program has grown from 73 students in fall 2019 to 138 students this past fall. Nearly 75% are female.

Pueblo Community College tailoring programs to address local workforce needs
Pueblo Chieftain

PCC President Patty Erjavec said the Colorado college’s investment in its teaching and learning center for its nursing and allied health programs could help reduce the number of unfilled job listings for registered nurses in Pueblo, which as of November 2022 stood at 295.

SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.