Politico’s Weekly Education
Community colleges, which have long had the missions to support workforce training, have the potential to become the missing link between aligning technology development and talent development.
Springfield News-Leader
Enrollment in Ozarks Technical Community College’s agriculture program has grown from 73 students in fall 2019 to 138 students this past fall. Nearly 75% are female.
Pueblo Chieftain
PCC President Patty Erjavec said the Colorado college’s investment in its teaching and learning center for its nursing and allied health programs could help reduce the number of unfilled job listings for registered nurses in Pueblo, which as of November 2022 stood at 295.