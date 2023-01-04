With its new Technical Education Center for Welding and Entrepreneurship, Alabama’s Wallace State Community College will be positioned to extend its outreach to future small startups with big ideas, such as DBTechnologies, which specializes in high-strength, heat-resistant woven carbon fiber and other space-age materials.
A recent audit from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office points to “substantial deficits” at the state’s 17 community colleges, It calls for more support for students to help them succeed.
The Illinois college will become Oakton College starting January 17, the same day spring semester starts. But the school’s legal name — Oakton Community College District 535 — and charter won’t change.
In the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020, two Brookdale Community College alumni started Yippee! Yard Cards, which provides custom yard signs with an emphasis on fun. The business has taken off.