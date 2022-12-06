Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki December 6, 2022 Print Photos from AACC-member colleges. Miami Dade College’s Miami Fashion Institute last week held its 6th annual Upcycle Challenge, where students from grades five to 12 create garments using upcycled denim with a budget of no more than $15. The competition’s winner received a scholarship that covers tuition toward an associate degree in fashion merchandising or fashion design, as well as a fashion kit and design course book. (Photo: MDC) Horizon Air last month donated a Bombardier Q400 to Portland Community College’s aviation science and aviation maintenance technology programs. Horizon also donated 50 iPads to ensure students and faculty have the latest procedures and manuals to work on the aircraft to commercial standards. (Photo: PCC) Students in Central Carolina Community College’s laser and photonics technology and electronics engineering technology programs experienced first-hand some of the logistics of running a technical conference when they volunteered at the PCB Carolina 2022 Electronics Trade Show and Technical Conference in November. (Photo: CCCC) The Cleveland State Community College Law Enforcement Training Academy held its 87th graduation ceremony on Friday. Graduates Eli Russell Arwood (center left) and Ethan Caleb Whaley (center right) display their awards for physical fitness, firearms, driving and academic excellence. They are joined by academy director Mike Hodges and assistant director Douglas Towne (Photo: CSCC) Grand Rapid Community College is adding lecture classes for the Secchia Institute for Culinary Education to the growing GRCC Lakeshore Campus. Enrollment at the Michigan campus is up to about 1,200 students, and there has been a demand for culinary education classes there. (Photo: GRCC/Andrew Schmidt) North Seattle College recently hosted U.S. Education Under Secretary James Kvaal (center) on the final stop of his Seattle visit, where he focused on the college’s Integrated Basic Education Skills and Training (I-BEST) and early childhood education programs. (Photo: North Seattle College) Pennsylvania’s Montgomery County Community College recently opened its new Wellness Center, which includes two hydroponics units that will grow lettuce and herbs for the college’s food pantry. (Photo: David DeBalko) Fayetteville Technical Community College unveiled the presidential portrait of J. Larry Keen, who is retiring on January 1 after serving at the North Carolina college for 15 years. (Photo: FTCC)