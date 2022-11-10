Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki November 10, 2022 Print Photos from AACC-member colleges, starting with a few of Veterans Days events at college campuses. In Michigan, Grand Rapids Community College will hold its annual Veterans Day commemoration on November 11 near the college’s veterans’ memorial with a guest speaker, panel discussion and more. (Photo: GRCC/Steve Jessmore) Retired Army Major General Patrick Burden spoke Tuesday at Drake State Community and Technical College (Alabama) as part of the college’s Veterans Day program. (Photo: Drake State) The Lone Star College Veterans Services Program assists veterans and active service members achieve their academic goals while helping them transition from military to civilian life. The Texas college employs 346 veterans and welcomed 4,133 former military personnel students this fall. (Photo: LSC) Central Carolina Community College (North Carolina) will host a Veterans Day Ceremony that will include guest speaker Command Sergeant Major (Retired) Al Lampkins, ceremonies performed by cadets from a local Army ROTC battalion and more. (Photo: CCCC, from last year’s ceremony) At St. Petersburg College, the college president’s leadership team hoists copies of the new edition of AACC’s “Competencies for Community College Leaders” at the Florida college’s first “leadership momentum” session. (Photo: Tonjua Williams) Wake Technical Community College staff and administrators thank local voters for passing a $353 million bond referendum this week, enabling the North Carolina college to grow to meet the demand for skilled workers in high-demand fields. The referendum passed by 70%. (Photo: Wake Tech) Florida’s Indian River State College (IRSC) this month hosted a roundtable discussion featuring executives from manufacturing companies on the Treasure Coast, local economic development professionals and workforce education leaders from the college. Participants had an opportunity to tour the college’s Eastman Advanced Workforce Training Complex. (Photo: James Crocco) At Harford Community College in Maryland, assistant biology professor Susan Walker demonstrates to students the capabilities of the recently purchased Anatomage Table, a 3D anatomy visualization system for anatomy and physiology education in Harford’s STEM division. (Photo: Lauren L. Raygor) South Puget Sound Community College is a step closer to offering a bachelor in applied science degree in craft beverage management and quality assurance. Last month, the proposed degree was approved by the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges. SPSCC now awaits approval from its accreditor. The college hopes to launch the program next fall. (Photo: SPSCC) As a service learning project this fall, Holyoke Community College’s General Botany class volunteered to participate in an urban tree inventory the city of Holyoke, Massachusetts, is conducting as part of its Urban Forest Equity Plan. Student Lauren Perkins takes a photograph of a pin oak along Holyoke’s Northampton Street. (Photo: HCC)