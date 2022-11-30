Reporter’s notebook

Bumphus on task force to improve understanding of student aid offers

Ohio college to offer BSN to meet local demand

Leaders of 10 higher education associations — including the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) — are forming a task force to improve the clarity, accuracy and consistency of student aid offers from colleges and universities.

The Paying for College Transparency Initiative will produce a set of guiding principles and minimum standards to use when developing aid offers to help students more easily understand how much a postsecondary education will cost and more readily compare aid offers from various institutions, according to a press release.

When colleges provide admitted students information on their financial aid eligibility and estimated costs, too often the institutions use different terminology and standards, which can be confusing and make the process more difficult for families, according to the release.

The task force is supported by the American Council of Education, the National Association for College Admission Counseling and the National Association of Student Financial Aid Directors. AACC President and CEO Walter Bumphus will serve on the 10-member panel that includes associations representing college presidents, financial aid offices, and admissions and school counselors.

Sinclair Community College will begin offering a bachelor of science degree in nursing (BSN) to meet a growing demand for qualified nurses in the region. The program is expected to start in January 2024.

The Ohio college recently received approval to offer the BSN completion program from the Institutional Actions Council of the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). Earlier this year, Sinclair received approval from the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

There are an estimated 8,357 registered nurse (RN) openings, and growth is estimated at 1,225 positions statewide, according to the college. Locally, there are 899 annual openings for RNs, with projected annual growth of 167 positions and a projected 1,286 postings over the next four years.

Sinclair will tailor the BSN program to allow currently employed RNs to complete their BSN while working, and many of them will be able to complete their clinical experiences at their places of employment, according to the college.

“The BSN completion program at Sinclair will allow nurses who graduated with an associate degree in nursing to take their career to the next step without leaving the workforce or taking on unnecessary debt,” said Sinclair President Steve Johnson.