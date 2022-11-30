No-cost job training offered at Alabama community colleges

Alabama Political Reporter

The Alabama Community College System is offering free rapid training to state residents for certain jobs, such as construction, which has struggled to find skilled workers over the past two years.

Columbia Housing, South Carolina college partner to provide education opportunities to residents

WOLO

Columbia Housing and Midlands Technical College are teaming up to provide access to higher education and job training for Columbia Housing residents.

She thought MIT was out of reach. Then a new transfer program for community college students changed her life.

Boston Globe

Evelyn De La Rosa, an MIT student who transferred from a New York City community college, is participating in a new program that partners with community colleges and selective four-year institutions to ensure that talented students have a clear pathway to transfer to those institutions.

10 North Carolina community colleges will receive bioscience grants

WFDD

The State Board of Community Colleges has approved just over $15 million in funding to support life science programs at 10 schools.

EMS shortage parks ambulances, HealthNet

WSAZ

Answer The Call is a $10-million initiative launched this summer by Gov. Jim Justice that is using federal Covid relief money to bolster and equip the state’s EMS workforce. With the state’s community and technical colleges as a partner, supporters say it may be just the incentive needed to stabilize EMS services in West Virginia.

Commentary: I ran for Chula Vista mayor knowing the odds were not in my favor. Here’s what I learned.

San Diego Union-Tribune

Zaneta Encarnacion, chief of staff for the superintendent/president at Southwestern Community College District in California, campaigned to be mayor of Chula Vista. Here are three things she learned from the experience.

Milo’s Tea Company makes pledge to Tulsa Community College Foundation

Tulsa World

The Tulsa Community College Foundation is among five organizations that will receive a pledge from Milo’s Tea Co. as part of GivingTuesday and Milo’s 1% Profit Pledge.