Bay Area community college district opens new employee housing

San Jose Mercury News

The San Mateo County Community College District on Thursday opened a new 30-unit employee housing complex at Skyline College, the third such project undertaken by the district in response to the area’s unaffordability crisis.

‘It’s $10,000 that’s on the line.’ Borrowers who used Pell grants decades ago can’t find proof and worry they will lose Biden’s relief.

MarketWatch

MarketWatch has found that student loan borrowers who say they used Pell grants before 1994 can’t find evidence of the grant on the government’s student aid portal.

Cybersecurity remains a top in-demand job but finding good help isn’t easy

ClearanceJobs

Cybersecurity is now one of the most in-demand professions in the United States, and it likely could remain so for the foreseeable future according to new data.

Valley community colleges offer free mental health services

KABC

Some California community colleges are taking action to promote good mental health among their students by offering free counseling sessions.