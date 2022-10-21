Bay Area community college district opens new employee housing
San Jose Mercury News
The San Mateo County Community College District on Thursday opened a new 30-unit employee housing complex at Skyline College, the third such project undertaken by the district in response to the area’s unaffordability crisis.
‘It’s $10,000 that’s on the line.’ Borrowers who used Pell grants decades ago can’t find proof and worry they will lose Biden’s relief.
MarketWatch
MarketWatch has found that student loan borrowers who say they used Pell grants before 1994 can’t find evidence of the grant on the government’s student aid portal.
Cybersecurity remains a top in-demand job but finding good help isn’t easy
ClearanceJobs
Cybersecurity is now one of the most in-demand professions in the United States, and it likely could remain so for the foreseeable future according to new data.
Valley community colleges offer free mental health services
KABC
Some California community colleges are taking action to promote good mental health among their students by offering free counseling sessions.