DataPoints: Growth areas among community college baccalaureate programs

The bulk of new community college baccalaureate (CCB) programs focus on health sciences and nursing, followed by business-related programs, according to the Community College Baccalaureate Association (CCBA).

Health sciences and nursing comprising nearly 30% of new CCB programs, while business — including management and organizational leadership — make up 18%, according to a recent e-book by CCBA, which is an affiliated council of the American Association of Community Colleges.

Eduation programs are third with 10% of new CCB programs. CCBA says that the figure is likely to rise as programs to prepare teachers and paraprofessionals ramp up to help curb the national shortage of teachers.

The association notes that the trends reflect supply-and-demand patterns locally and on the state level, as CCB programs align with labor market demands in communities.

* * *