Tennessee community college enrollment drops

Axios Nashville

Enrollment at Tennessee’s network of 13 community colleges continues a pandemic-era slide, dropping to its lowest numbers in more than 30 years.

Atlantic Cape offering aviation and career development college credit course for Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City teens

The Press of Atlantic City

The New Jersey community college and the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City will partner in a new initiative to help 10 teenagers learn about careers in aviation and drones while earning college credits.

South Arkansas Community College plans to change name

ArkansasOnline

Shift to South Arkansas College would need legislative approval.