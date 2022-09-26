DataPoints: A look at Latino students

More than one-third (36%) of Latino postsecondary education students in fall 2020 were enrolled at a public two-year college, compared to 47% enrolled at a public four-year institution, according to an Excelencia in Education analysis of federal data.

Of degrees earned by Latinos that academic year, 28% earned an associate degree and 26% earned a certificate, with 34% attaining a baccalaureate. Over half of Latinos who earned a degree did so at one of the nation’s 559 federally recognized Hispanic-serving institutions (HSI), where 25% or more of total undergraduate is Hispanic full-time equivalent student enrollment.