Training industry chemists

Chemical & Engineering News (American Chemical Society)

Apprenticeships and community colleges provide nontraditional paths for young people to get into chemistry careers.

Lost job during pandemic? California will give you money to learn a new skill

KSEE/KGPE

California’s Golden State Education and Training Grant Program, approved in 2021, will provide up to $2,500 to workers affected by the pandemic to allow them to learn a new skill or improve their existing skills to get back into the workforce.