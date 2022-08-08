Financial education fosters empowerment and capability, if your tools are engaging

Sponsored content

Financial education is so much more than planning, saving, and spending. It’s how your worldview shapes your financial habits, having the tools to make choices, and making the connection between knowledge and action. Financial Avenue delivers with one mission: to advance financial equity and understanding by helping students of all ages put the personal back in personal finance.

Students struggle to manage money

While compiling a survey in 2021, we found 60% of students give themselves a “C” or lower on their self-perception of financial knowledge. More than 60% also find it at least somewhat difficult to cover expenses and 52% are concerned they may not be able to pay their student loans. How can you ensure you’re helping them make the connection?

Making a meaningful impact

Financial education doesn’t work if it doesn’t resonate with users. Financial Avenue is designed by an expert team of financial educators and instructional designers who know how to make the learning stick. Then, the learning practices translate into positive financial behaviors that set students up for informed money management habits.

Content that matters

Our ten stand-alone courses cover the topics that matter most to students, that can be delivered at a time when they need it most, in a way that appeals to varied learning styles. The self-paced program is available anytime, through our convenient app or website, and the courses are full of quick sound bites, dynamic videos, quizzes, social media sharing capabilities, and practical knowledge checks that allow students to track their progress as they go.

Empowering administrators

Financial Avenue utilizes Canvas, the #1 LMS used in schools across the country. This allows for limitless integration and customization options, as well as the convenience of cloud-based hosting for minimal downtime and maintenance.

Additionally, we make it easy to promote and adapt the program with our fully stocked Marketing and Educator toolkits; everything you need to plug-and-play with ease.

Convenient & flexible

Financial Avenue can be utilized as an individual study course or parsed out for classroom delivery. You can choose to have students complete one, two, a few, or all courses based on the needs of your population. You can also use the lesson plans, PowerPoints and Prezis, and videos for further connection in a classroom or workshop setting. Implementing single sign-on means your students don’t have to come up with, and remember, yet another password.

This flexibility, along with the robust marketing and educator toolkits, make Financial Avenue a cross-department and cross-campus “win” for your educators and offices.

Tools for the future

Helping students build successful futures goes beyond the traditional classroom. Throughout the

Financial Avenue experience, students will identify their personal money philosophy, gain knowledge of key personal finance concepts from budgeting to managing debt to investing, and come away from each course with a customized action plan to translate concepts into behaviors. Students will also strengthen their understanding of topics specific to student borrowers like FAFSA, the financial aid process and student loan management and repayment.

Easy implementation & onboarding

Financial Avenue is a virtual platform solution, built in Canvas, so you can offer usable content as soon as you set up your course requirements. Cobranding is available to let your students know they are in the right place. Always-on availability and the Financial Avenue app meets students where they are and when they are available.

Students are looking for meaningful financial education that speaks to how they’re living right now; with Financial Avenue, you can give them that and more. You can give them financial empowerment.

Talk to us

To learn more about Financial Avenue, contact your Business Development representative or visit inceptia.org.