Newsmakers

New CEO

Suzanne Ames is now the seventh president of Washington’s Peninsula College. She previously served for several years at Lake Washington Institute of Technology (LWTech) as vice president of instruction, associate vice president of instruction and dean of instruction. Under her leadership, LWTech launched many applied bachelor’s and associate degrees, created a mandatory diversity and social justice requirement for students, and implemented student success strategies that closed equity gaps.

Ames’ career in the state’s community and technical college system includes positions as director of institutional planning and effectiveness at Skagit Valley College, vice president of advancement and executive director of the foundation at Pierce College, director of communications at the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges, and director of marketing and communications at Cascadia College.

Ames has taught business management courses and serves as an accreditation evaluator for the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. She recently completed a term as vice president of the National Council for Instructional Administrators.

Appointments

Billie Gastic Rosado has been named provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at LaGuardia Community College in New York. She is currently associate dean of New York University’s School of Professional Studies.

Karl Hess is now dean of science, mathematics and engineering at Sinclair Community College. He joined the Ohio college in 2003 and most recently served as chair of its math department.

Greg Hinton has joined Monroe Community College (New York) as chief financial officer and vice president of administrative services. A combat Army veteran, Hinton has more than 25 years of leadership experience in higher education, military and public and private sectors, with a background in strategic planning, national defense strategy, logistics/supply chain, human resources and auditing.

Barry Hubbard is the new dean of the School of Trades, Advanced Technologies and Sustainability and the School of Business, Professional Studies and Education at Santa Fe Community College in New Mexico. He most recently was dean of associate in science degree programs at Hillsborough Community College’s Dale Mabry Campus Florida.

Francellis Quiñones has been selected as the first chief officer of justice, equity, diversity and inclusion for Northern Essex Community College in Massachusetts. She comes from the Unity Teen Equity Center, where she was the organizing program manager. She also served as a consultant.

Michael Reyes will become executive legal counsel and labor designee at Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC) in New York, effective July 18. Reyes, a graduate of Columbia Law School and Hunter College, will serve as a member of the president’s cabinet, providing legal advice and representation of BMCC and its mission as a higher education institution.

Nicholle Stone has been named e-learning director of Guilford Technical Community College in North Carolina. She comes from the University of Wisconsin-Stout, where she was program director for the graduate certificate in instructional design, director of learning technology services and the web-based instructional development coordinator.

Abby Zegers will serve as executive director of higher education in prison and adult education and literacy at Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) in Iowa. She has been an adjunct instructor at DMACC, spending 10 years with the DMACC human services department and the past three years in its criminal justice department. She has also served as a correctional counselor at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women and as education coordinator/life skills instructor at the Newton Correctional Facility.

At Bluegrass Community and Technical College in Kentucky, James Neyhouse will lead the college’s campus in Danville and Alycia Tidrick will lead the campus in Lawrenceburg, as of July 16. With 26 years in higher education, Neyhouse brings experience as an administrator, classroom instructor, coach and recruiter. Tidrick has more than 10 years of experience advising and supporting students at Centre College, Transylvania University and Ohio State University. She has served as assistant director of academic support, student enrichment specialist and director of Greek life and new student orientation.