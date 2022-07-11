‘We know what works’: Santa Rosa Junior College ditches remedial classes amid statewide debate over student tracking

Press Democrat

It doesn’t take long to compare the math course offerings at Santa Rosa Junior College this past spring and in the upcoming fall semester to see dramatic changes are underway.



Commentary: Four-year degree worth the cost? Americans value education, but government should pick up the tab

USA Today

Many Americans question the cost and value of a college education today, according to a new USA TODAY/Public Agenda Hidden Common Ground poll. And of the multiple higher education options available, many see a two-year community college as a more reasonable investment, according to the poll.

New Jersey whiz kid named valedictorian of her high school and college at the same time

New York Post

Daniela Velazquez, 18, received the academic honor last month from both her high school, Passaic Preparatory Academy, and from Passaic County Community College, whose early college program she entered in 2020 thanks to her stellar grades.