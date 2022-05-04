Washington Watch: Friday deadline for annual HEERF reporting

Numerous community colleges have not yet submitted their Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) Annual Performance Reports, covering activity funded between January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021. Institutions that fail to submit the report to the U.S. Education Department (ED) by the May 6 deadline will lose access to HEERF grant funds as a result of noncompliance with reporting requirements specified in their HEERF Certification and Agreement.

Colleges must send their annual reports through ED’s data collection portal. This applies to institutions that have available balances but did not expend any funds, and institutions that have expended all funds during the reporting period.

The department has indicated that it is unable to grant or support extension requests for annual reporting.

Obviously, any disruption in access to HEERF funds could create substantial difficulties on campus. The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) therefore urges institutions that have not completed their reports to do so as quickly as possible, recognizing that some portions of the reports require a good deal of information.

For information and assistance with HEERF annual reporting, visit the HEERF Grantee Support page and FAQs.

HEERF grants have provided indispensable support to community colleges and their students. AACC urges campuses to continue to educate the public about the benefits of this assistance. In the meantime, please submit your required report!